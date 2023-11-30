Get Ready for More ALDI Stores in December

Designated Retailer of the Year by Progressive Grocer, ALDI is following through on its reputation of being one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with the end-of-year launch of numerous new stores across the nation.

U.S. consumers seeking relief from high grocery prices — and searching for premium products not found anywhere else — have become obsessed with shopping the discount grocer. According to the company, its disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency is able to provide customers with the products they want at the lowest possible prices.

The grocer was able to offer these low prices to even more shoppers in November with numerous store openings, including new locations in Enterprise, Ala.; Irmo, S.C.; San Marcos and Moreno Valley, Calif.; Dublin, Ga.; Rockford, Ill.; Georgetown, Ky.; Marrero, La.; Sartell, Minn.; Kansas City and Perryville, Mo.; Kimball Township, Mich.; South Point and Troy, Ohio; Valencia, Pa.; Rumford, R.I.; and Moundsville, W.V. New stores also opened in Buford, Ga.; Dubuque, Iowa; and Shreveport, La., on Nov. 30.

ALDI isn’t done expanding its footprint, however. December will be another busy month, as the grocer has plans to open additional stores in the following locations:

Dec. 1

955 E Anaheim Street, Long Beach, Calif.

Dec. 7

5535 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, Fla.

3463 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa

4250 167th Street, Oak Forest, Ill.

8904 62nd Avenue, College Park, Md.

11162 Farmway Drive, Allendale, Mich.

24130 Van Born, Dearborn Heights, Mich.

1310 1st Street E, Park Rapids, Minn.

6042 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Miss.

2502 East Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, Mo.

865 Harlem Road, West Seneca, N.Y.

3715 Harmont Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio

Dec. 14

8686 Lake Worth Road, Building D, Lake Worth, Fla.

3571 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming, Ga.

205 West Roosevelt Road, Lombard, Ill.

10201 North Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, La.

2025 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, Mich.

2385 McGrady Drive SE, Cleveland, Tenn.

As ALDI closes the year with a flurry of activity, it’s also getting ready for its 2024 growth plans. Last August, the company unveiled plans to acquire Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers. The transaction, scheduled to close in the first half of 2024, includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills,” said ALDI CEO Jason Hart.

According to Hart, ALDI will evaluate which Harveys and Winn-Dixie locations will be converted to the ALDI format. “For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores,” he continued.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With approximately 2,400 stores, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.