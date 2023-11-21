Sprouts Farmers Market Rolling Out 4 In-Store Press Coffee Shops

Following a successful pilot program, Sprouts Farmers Market is expanding its partnership with Press Coffee to bring additional in-store shops to four of its Phoenix-area stores. The first new location opened Nov. 17, and the rest are slated to open by February 2024.

Each in-store Press Coffee bar will feature a workspace area and full drink menu that includes specialty drip and cold brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew. The locations will also offer a selection of regular in-store retail items including whole and ground coffee beans.

“Over the past year, we’ve loved seeing the Sprouts community engage with Press at our pilot location. Our customers have truly enjoyed being able to purchase a quality cup of Press coffee while shopping at our store,” said Dave McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. “Press and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people fresh, quality, sustainable and ethically sourced specialty products. We are proud to continue with this partnership to enhance our customer experience across the Valley.”

“PRESS is thrilled to continue our partnership with Sprouts bringing local food and specialty coffee to Arizona communities,” stated Jason Kyle, co-owner of Press Coffee. “Over the past year, we’ve seen how dedicated the Sprouts team is to providing quality products to customers, which is what our team strives for every day. We are excited to align with Sprouts to live up to our ‘Quality Driven, Community Focused’ efforts.”

Meanwhile, Sprouts exclusively rolled out the Brave Day Coffee blend from B-Corp Certified healthy food brand GoodSAM Foods earlier this month. Brave Day Coffee is 100% regeneratively grown, Direct Trade, organic and non-GMO Project verified. Featuring notes of dark chocolate, walnut and baking spice, the female-farmed coffee is grown on farms owned by women who were victims of armed conflict in Colombia.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.