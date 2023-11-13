Sprouts Farmers Market Offers Exclusive GoodSAM Coffee Product

B-Corp Certified healthy food brand GoodSAM Foods has officially launched the Brave Day Coffee blend exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country. Brave Day Coffee is 100% regeneratively grown, Direct Trade, organic and non-GMO Project verified. Featuring notes of dark chocolate, walnut and baking spice, the female-farmed coffee is grown on farms owned by women who were victims of armed conflict in Colombia.

“Our team at GoodSAM has long pledged dedication to sustainability and empowering environmentally sound change through innovation and powering our business model with our transparent supply chain and strategic partnerships with like-minded vendors who align with our overall mission like Sprouts,” noted Heather K. Terry, founder and CEO of Darien, Conn.-based GoodSAM. “With consumer accessibility to products like our delicious Brave Day Coffee, our team is helping to combat climate change in a way that feels attainable, ultimately making the move to more eco-friendly products easier for every customer with every sip.”

GoodSAM’s other products include various chocolate bars, chocolate chips, nuts, coffee, candy-coated nuts. All are direct trade, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly; contain no added sugar; and are grown using regenerative farming techniques and preserving indigenous and smallholder farmer wisdom.

Other exclusive items at Sprouts include a range of specialty items rolling out in November and December that offers convenience and good-for-you ingredients, and a new Sprouts Brand holiday product assortment. The grocer was also recognized by the Private Label Manufacturers Association with a 2023 Salute to Excellence Award in the Wellness Cleanses/Powders category for its Sprouts Farmers Market Regenerative Organic Liver Cleanse.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.