Sprouts Farmers Market ‘New for You’ Items Showcase Unique, Healthy Offerings

Sprouts Farmers Market has revealed a variety of exclusive products that will be available starting in November and December that feature artisans who create specialty items that offer convenience and good-for-you ingredients. The natural grocer prioritizes seasonal, innovative and attribute-driven foods like organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more.

Each month, shoppers can look for the “New for You” product icons throughout the store to discover specialty curated items.

[Read more: "Sprouts Farmers Market’s Small-Format Strategy Pays Off Big"]

. November’s exclusive products include:

Chompie’s Cinnamon Swirl Bread – A local Arizona bakery and deli, Chompie’s Kosher Cinnamon Swirl bread does not contain high-fructose corn syrup. It can be enjoyed straight from the bag – toasted or turned into a sandwich.

Sprouts Deli Soups – The chefs at Sprouts produce a variety of soups in small batches that use quality ingredients, including antibiotic-free chicken and broth. The new flavors are: Homestyle Chicken Noodle, Aged White Cheddar & Broccoli, Loaded Baked Potato, Tortellini Fagioli with Italian Sausage, Creamy Tomato Basil and Pozole Rojo Chicken soups. Two limited time offerings are coming soon, including Chorizo Sausage Potato Kale Chowder and Roasted Poblano Fideo with Chicken.

Fork over Knife Frozen Meals – These whole-food, plant-based meals are available in many different flavors and made with no processed meat or dairy substitutes, plus are low in sodium and fat. Shoppers will be able to find Indian Curry and Veggies, Southwestern Pasta & Veggies, Rotini Pasta, Veggies and Marinara and Unfried Rice & Fancy Veggies. These are all made using non-GMO ingredients and ready in just minutes.

Remedy Organics Super Ube Glow Plant Based Shakes – Created with the belief that beauty comes from within, these nutrient-packed wellness drinks are made with purple sweet potato and a blend of antioxidants, plant-based protein and superfoods.

Twrl Brown Sugar Boba – Consumers can now make boba tea at home in less than one minute. These authentic drinks are slightly sweet and chewy with authentic tapioca pearls and brown sugar. Plus they don’t contain gelatine, gluten or preservatives.

The “New for You” exclusive products that will be available in December include:

Eastern Standard Provisions Co. One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites – These meticulously crafted pretzel bites are made with simple, natural ingredients resulting in a light interior and traditional soft pretzel crust. No artificial colors, preservatives or flavors are added.

Four Sigmatic Supplements – Consumers can unlock the power of mushrooms with these organic, curated blends. Memory is for mental longevity, Focus supports concentration and Calm relaxes and destresses.

Sprouts also recently introduced a new Sprouts Brand holiday product assortment.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates over 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.