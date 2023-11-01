How Target Is Aiming to Win Thanksgiving

Target Corp. is targeting budget-conscious shoppers with Thanksgiving deals. Helping customers set their tables without breaking the proverbial bank, the retailer is out with a shopping list that includes all of the components of a Thanksgiving meal for a gathering of four, priced under $25.

Target’s shopping list for a repast of that size includes the following items:

10-lb. frozen Good & Gather Premium basted young turkey

5-lb. bag of Good & Gather russet potatoes

14.5-oz. package of Good & Gather cut green beans

22-oz. can of Campbell's cream of mushroom soup

14-oz. can of Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce

6-oz. box of Stove Top turkey stuffing mix

12-oz. jar of Heinz HomeStyle roasted turkey gravy

Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer at Target, said that shoppers are again seeking value as they prepare for their gatherings. "We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” he remarked.

[Read more: “Unwrapping Holiday Toy Trends”]

In addition to offering value pricing, Target is sharing some valuable suggestions for putting the Thanksgiving meal together. This year, the retailer teamed up with Michelin-star Chef Charlie Mitchell to offer preparation tips, like the importance of tempering the turkey before roasting and how to add drippings to gravy for extra flavor.

Target is also promoting the convenience of online shopping for the November holiday, with options for drive-up service and delivery. "We can reach 80% of Americans with same-day delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour,” Gomez said.

With Black Friday ramping up just hours after Thanksgiving meals conclude, Target is simultaneously touting holiday deals, with holiday food and beverage items starting as low as $2 and thousands of gifts sold for less than $25.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.