Trader Joe’s Opens Another NYC Store

Only a few weeks after welcoming enthusiastic shoppers near Sarasota, Fla., Trader Joe’s is getting ready to greet another crew of fans. The retailer revealed that its latest store, in Forest Hills, N.Y,. is officially opening on Nov. 7 at 8 a.m.

The store at 69-65 Yellowstone Blvd is in a residential neighborhood in the borough of Queens. It is the grocer’s 21st location in the state of New York. Like other Trader Joe’s stores, this one pays tribute to local history in its design, with interior artwork that highlights the neighborhood’s comic book history: The fictional Spider-Man hero (a.k.a. Peter Parker) was said to have grown up in Forest Hills.

Spanning 17,000 square feet, the latest New York City outpost will feature the retailer’s usual assortment of store-brand goods, in addition to new seasonal favorites arriving in time for the busy holiday season.

The grand opening on Nov. 7 will begin with a ribbon cutting just before 8 a.m. and a welcome from Store Captain Carlos Salazar and store associates. Trader Joe’s will also introduce itself to the community by donating 100% of products that go unsold but are still fit to eat to various community groups, seven days a week.

The Forest Hills Trader Joe’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Next up in the tristate area: A Trader Joe’s is coming to Middletown, N.J., in 2024.

