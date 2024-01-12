H-E-B Breaks Ground on Another DFW Metroplex Store

The Melissa, Texas, H-E-B store is expected to open sometime in 2025.

Furthering its commitment to the Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW Metroplex), H-E-B officially started construction on an H-E-B store in Melissa, a city north of Dallas in Collin County. The store is expected to open sometime in 2025.

The Melissa H-E-B store will be located at the northeast corner U.S. 75 and Highway 121. At 131,000 square feet, the store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

Inside and out, H-E-B designed the store to reflect the community’s character. Additionally, with environmental sustainability in mind, the store will incorporate several energy-efficient additions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also features extensive native landscaping.

“We’re excited to strengthen our presence in the DFW Metroplex with our move into Melissa,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B EVP North West Food/Drug. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and we look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

It’s expected that the store will employ 600 employees.

The move into Melissa reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers and communities in this dynamic and growing part of Texas. In the DFW area, H-E-B has officially opened H-E-B stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen. H-E-B stores in Alliance and Mansfield are currently under construction and are expected to open later this year.

Recently, the multiformat retailer disclosed plans to open two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas. These will become the first Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B locations to open outside the Houston area. Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is part of H-E-B’s family of brands offering an innovative price format that, according to the company, delivers the most relevant, high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for, at even lower prices.

H-E-B stores in Prosper and Rockwall, Texas, are slated to open next year.

Meanwhile, H-E-B is upping its foodservice strategy. My San Antonio recently reported that H-E-B has rolled out its first burger and sandwich stand inside one of its Central Texas grocery stores. The Iron Grill at H-E-B Mueller Main Streat Food Hall is serving up chef-inspired smash burgers and hot sandwiches in Austin.

San Antonio-based H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, has more than 430 stores and 155,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The largest privately held employer in Texas is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.