H-E-B Grows Environmental Initiatives in Texas

H-E-B celebrated Texas Arbor Day on Nov. 3 by kicking off its Trees for Texans program, a year-round effort in which the grocer will help plant native trees throughout the Lone Star State. The initiative will be managed by Texas by Nature, a nonprofit that advances conservation awareness and action across the state.

H-E-B and its other nonprofit partners will work with schools in urban areas to help reduce extreme heat by planting native trees to increase shade. The company will also work with Texas A&M Forest Service to provide selected schools with tree education curriculum, and Certified Arborist Training will also be provided to participating schools.

“H-E-B has a deep commitment to help protect, conserve, and beautify our great state for all Texans to enjoy, now and for future generations,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B managing director of sustainability & environmental affairs. “Our goal is for the H-E-B Trees for Texans program to enrich the places we call home through tree planting, creating healthier environments for schools, communities, and our future.”

The following schools will receive trees this year through the program:

Rodriguez Elementary School in Austin

Charles A Forbes Middle School in Georgetown

Harmony School of Achievement in Houston

Three additional schools will be named later this year

In partnership with Texan by Nature, H-E-B will also offer opportunities for nonprofits to apply for $5,000 grants to help fund tree-planting efforts statewide.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with H-E-B to catalyze the Trees for Texans program,” expressed Joni Carswell, CEO and president of Texan by Nature. “This project not only enhances the lives of people but also nurtures our environment, offering cooler temperatures, cleaner air, hands-on conservation opportunities, and outdoor learning experiences that will shape a brighter future for all Texans.”

According to H-E-B, it has given more than $20 million to over 500 environmental organizations in land and water conservation, habitat and coastal preservation, and community cleanups since 2012.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.