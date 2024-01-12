Allegiance Debuts Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown

Happy shoppers converged on the new Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown on its opening day.

Member-owned supermarket cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC (ARS) has opened Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown in Bloomingdale, N.J. The township’s name was merged with the Foodtown banner to pay tribute to the close-knit community in which the new store operates. The space was previously occupied by an IGA supermarket. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 8,000-square-foot store, held on Jan. 5, was attended by local residents and elected officials.

Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown is the second grocery store opened by ARS members and store co-owners Adam and Erica Shapiro. The first was a Green Way Market in Maplewood, N.J.. As a member of ARS, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown offers natural and organic options, value-based lines, fresh fruits and vegetables, specialty meats and cheeses, freshly baked goods, grab-and-go meals, fresh flowers, and more.

Private label lines available at Foodtown stores include ARs’ Green Way brand of natural and organic foods and products, and Rancher’s Legend beef.

“Prior to becoming an owner and operator of his own supermarkets, Adam Shapiro worked in the industry for many years, overseeing operations for some of our member stores,” noted Joseph Fantozzi, who officially became COO and president of ARS and Foodtown this past December. “It is heartening to see what the Shapiros have accomplished in a short time, and their commitment to offering diverse and quality lines in their supermarkets.”

Over the past few months, new Foodtown supermarkets have opened in the New York City neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn and Astoria, Queens, while a renovated location reopened in the Bainbridge section of The Bronx.

Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 125 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown, and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support.