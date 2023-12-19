IGA Names Top Independent Grocers

IGA has named the nine U.S. Retailers of the Year recipients.

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has named its 2024 U.S. Retailers of the Year. According to IGA officials, these grocery store operators and their teams are moving the independent grocery industry forward. Each was nominated by their wholesalers as top retailers, making them among the best of the best 30,000 independents in the United States.

The 2024 Retailers of the Year are:

John & Chad Cropper | Crop's Fresh Market | Downingtown, Pa. | Bozzuto's

Jim Floyd, Bruce Westre, & Gainhart Samuelson | Hammer & Wikan | Petersburg, Ak. | J.B. Gottstein

Tim Forshee | Price Less IGA #484 | Bowling Green, Ky. | Houchens Food Group

Judy & Don Gabriele | Nemenz IGA | Struthers, Ohio | Laurel Grocery Co.

Rob Hilleary | Pocahontas IGA | Marlinton, W. Va. | Merchant Distributors, Inc.

Debbie Jacques Malone | KJ's Market | Greenwood, S.C. | W. Lee Flowers

Dan Holt & Joe Lauria | Holt's IGA | Fayetteville, Tenn. | Associated Wholesale Grocers

Jeff & Kristie Maurer | Maurer's Market IGA | Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. | UNFI

Ben Painter & Greg Wasley | SPD IGA | Grass Valley, Calif. | C&S Wholesale Grocers

The Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honors IGA bestows upon its retailer members and are presented annually to grocers who have best provided leadership and excellence in their communities.

IGA CEO John Ross, SVP Retail and Business Development Doug Fritsch and 2023 IGA USA International Retailer of the Year Rob Rowe will visit each store in January and February 2024 to get a firsthand look at how the retailer interacts with employees, customers and the community.

Based on information gathered during the store visits, each IGA USA Retailer of the Year will receive additional recognition for their unique accomplishments such as innovations, community service, etc. on stage at the IGA Awards of Excellence Ceremony on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Held in Las Vegas during The NGA Show, the Awards of Excellence Ceremony will recognize fellow IGA Retailers of the Year from other countries in addition to select Red Oval partners and wholesalers. At the ceremony, one IGA USA Retailer of the Year will be named IGA USA International Retailer of the Year.