IGA’s John Ross Will Keynote PLMA Trade Show

John Ross, president and CEO of Chicago-based IGA Inc. will be the keynote speaker at the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s (PLMA) 2023 Annual Private Label Trade Show, scheduled to take place Nov. 12-14 in Chicago. Ross will speak at the Nov. 13 keynote breakfast session, “Economics, Global Retailing and the Opportunity for Private Label Growth.”

In his keynote address, Ross, who oversees domestic and global operations for the world’s largest independent supermarket network, will discuss shifts in consumer behavior based on global data from more than 6,500 IGA stores worldwide, and explain how new shopping behavior will shape the industry in the short run and inform long-term investment strategies.

Also during the show, other industry experts from companies such as Circana, Malachite Strategy and Research, and Cadent Consulting Group will lead presentations on crucial industry topics.

Exhibitor space at the show has sold out; this year, it will feature 1,650 exhibiting companies and 2,760 booths. According to PLMA, demand was so strong that an additional show hall was procured to accommodate a 20% increase in booth space from last year, and nonfood exhibitors alone have increased by more than 40%. Additionally, 45% of the exhibit floor will feature companies from outside the United States.

“The exhibitor enthusiasm reflects the importance and growth of private brands, now a $230 billion industry,” noted Peggy Davies, President of New York-based PLMA. “The Private Label Trade Show is the hub of private label innovation, information and ideas.”

The exhibit floor of PLMA’s 2023 “The Store Brands Phenomenon”-themed Private Label Trade Show will offer dozens of product categories, among them wine and spirits; baby care essentials; shelf-stable groceries; plant-based foods; beverages; fresh, frozen and refrigerated products; organics; foodservice products; beauty and cosmetics; pet care; personal and self-care; household and laundry; OTC pharmaceuticals; vitamins and supplements; paper and plastics; kitchenware; and general merchandise.

Special on-site exhibits at the show will include PLMA’s Idea Supermarket, which features new product and packaging trends; the New Product Expo; and the PLMA Salute to Excellence award winners for store-brand innovation.

PLMA, a nonprofit trade organization, represents more than 4,500 member companies worldwide.