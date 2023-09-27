Natural Products Expo East: 5 Trends to Watch

Now that I’ve had some time to digest my experiences, as it were, at Natural Products Expo East, which took place Sept. 20-23 in Philadelphia – the last version of this show before its reinvention next year as Newtopia Now in Savannah, Ga., this coming August – I can identify some of the more interesting trends featured at the event – ones that forward-looking retailers should pay attention to:

More Mushrooms: Capped off (forgive the continuing puns) by a seminar led by famed mycologist Paul Stamets, who, among other points in a wide-ranging discussion, informed the natural product industry that it could lead the charge of a paradigm shift to widespread acceptance of psilocybin mushrooms, which, he noted, result in “nicer people,” Expo East featured plenty of products featuring these versatile fungi – although not the magic varieties. In addition to plenty of supplements and wellness products, the show floor featured crunchy mushroom snacks such as Popadelics and Confetti Mushroom Chips, meat replacements like Shroomeats and Eat Meati, and even a mushroom-powered energy drink, Odyssey Revive, available in caffeinated and noncaffeinated versions, with the Prickly Pear flavor particularly tasty.