Oliver's Market Launches Private-Brand Oils, Vinegars

Sonoma County-based Oliver’s Market has expanded its Oliver’s Own product assortment with the additions of new lines of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegars.

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, Calif., the new oils and vinegars were developed in partnership with what officials with the retailer said is one of the nation’s top curators of quality oils and vinegars. Oliver’s buying team used their formal training and expertise to individually select each of the items in the assortment.

“From the everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to the single variety oils, the infused oils, and the outstanding balsamic vinegars, these delicious oils and vinegars will enhance every meal where they are used,” said Shawn Reilly, conventional and specialty grocery buyer with Oliver’s. “The beautiful packaging and excellent quality also makes them a great gift.”

The Oliver’s Own Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar collection ranges in price from $12.99-$19.99 and includes:

Oliver’s Own Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil (750ML) – Mildly flavored, balanced, and perfect for everyday use.

Oliver’s Own Single Variety "Green" Extra Virgin Olive Oils – These three flavor-focused green oils highlight their unique style attributes and flavor profiles of their olive source, growing region, and cultivation. Oliver’s Own Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spain (500ML) Oliver’s Own Coratina Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italy (500ML) Oliver’s Own Ogliarola Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italy (500ML)

Oliver’s Own Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils – This trio of oils were created using the "pressato" technique, where olives are pressed with the actual ingredient for infusion – not an extract. Oliver’s Own Basil Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Product of Italy (250ML) Oliver’s Own Lemon Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Product of Spain (250ML) Oliver’s Own Jalapeño Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Product of Spain (250ML)

Oliver’s Own Balsamic Vinegars Oliver’s Own Vecchio Balsamic Vinegar, 6% Acidity, Modena, Italy (250ML) Oliver’s Own Fig Balsamic Vinegar, 4% Acidity, Modena, Italy (250ML)



Oliver’s is an employee-owned grocer with four Northern California locations; two in Santa Rosa and one each in Cotati and Windsor. The new oils and vinegars join the existing Oliver’s Own products, which include wines, pasta, pasta sauce, apple sauce and juice, chocolate, herbs & spices, and vitamins and supplements.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.