Gelson's Launches 1st Private-Brand Ice Cream Collection

Southern California-based specialty retailer Gelson’s is expanding its private label offerings in the frozen aisle. The retailer is launching its first collection of own-brand ice cream, available in all stores on May 26.

Gelson’s Artisan Ice Cream features a number of “decadent” flavors, including Burgundy Cherry, Butter Brickle, Chocolate Mint Flake, Double Dutch, Mocha Almond Fudge, Sea Salt Caramel and Vanilla Bean. All flavors are available in 16-ounce pints for $8.99.

“Having come up through the ranks of dairy and frozen foods at Gelson’s, I have a keen interest in ice cream and recognize the value of a private label line for our customers,” said Rich Gillmore, VP of center store for Gelson’s. “We are excited to introduce Gelson’s Ice Cream as we begin our California summer.”

Gelson’s says the new private-label ice cream is produced the “old fashion way,” made in small batches by a family-owned, California-local ice cream manufacturer.

“For more than seven decades, Gelson’s has sought to distinguish itself as a brand committed to offering the very best to our customers,” said Gelson’s president and CEO John Bagan. “We have long wanted to expand Gelson’s private label, and as summer approached, it seemed like a natural extension to create our own exceptional ice cream.”

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 27 locations throughout Southern California.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.