All-Day Snacking Trend Not Slowing Down

Maybe it’s stress eating caused by the economy. It could be part of the shifting work culture. It might be attributed to diets that are less centered on defined meals and more driven by personal circumstances and cravings.

At any rate, the trend toward all-day snacking has yet to slow down. What may have started with pre-pandemic on-the-go lifestyles has continued in the wake of an unconventional decade, with data bearing out Americans’ penchant for snacking.

According to information from Circana (the new name for the recently merged IRI and NPD firms), 49% of consumers eat three or more snacks per day. That’s up four percentage points from just two years ago.

Circana’s 2023 Snacking Survey also found that the noshing way of life spans demographics. The 25-34 age bracket leads the charge, with 68% eating three-plus snacks a day, followed by those age 35-44 (60%) and Gen Z consumers between 18 and 24 (58%).