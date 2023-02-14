SNAC International Reveals SNAXPO23 Features

SNAC International has unveiled features of SNAXPO23, its equipment sourcing trade show for snack industry professionals. The event, scheduled to take place March 19-21 in Orlando, Fla., will offer a Startups Hub, Co-Pack Central, Flavor Showdown, Knowledge Zone and SNAC Bites.

New this year, the Startups Hub, sponsored by Food Entrepreneur magazine, will facilitate early-stage brands’ attendance and participation in SNAXPO23. Among the program’s perks are travel subsidies, a welcome program, coordinated interviews with trade media, product display opportunities, personal guided tours, connections with industry mentors, and education tailored to emerging brands.

“Every snack brand, existing and emerging, needs to consider their appeal to the latest consumer trends,” said SNAC International President and CEO Christine Cochran. “SNAXPO is the place where snack brands of all sizes can network, share ideas, learn and rub shoulders with some of the top leaders in the industry.”

Also debuting at SNAXPO23, Co-Pack Central, co-sponsored by the Contract Packaging Association, will be an exclusive area providing snack brands of all sizes easy access to the snack industry’s major contract manufacturers and partners. Within Co-Pack Central, co-manufacturers can secure a kiosk for $1,000.

Hosted by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery magazine, the returning Flavor Showdown competition will allow on-trend sweet and savory flavors to vie for top honors. Attendees can sample and vote for their favorite flavors. The SNAXPO23 Flavor of the Year Awards will be presented at the Closing Party on Tuesday, March 21.

The Knowledge Zone will feature educational seminars and industry discussions on such topics as legislative and regulatory priorities, the legal and technical state of cannabis for food, sustainability solutions, Latin American snack trends, and insights into successful co-manufacturing.

Finally, SNAC Bites, held right on the show floor, returns to enable suppliers to share their ideas, technology and techniques to boost the visibility and efficiency of their products. The 30-minute sessions are free to all show attendees.

Founded in 1937, Arlington, Va.-based SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is an international trade association representing 400-plus snack industry companies worldwide, encompassing suppliers, marketers and manufacturers.