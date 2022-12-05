Frito-Lay Shares Biggest Consumer Snack-Habit Findings

When it came to finding the perfect snack over the past year, more than 70% of consumers said they reached for a food with a crunch, according to the latest Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index. Looking ahead to 2023, Frito-Lay found that people will continue seeking out crunchy snacks, but that generational differences will play a bigger role in snacking.

Frito-Lay’s survey found that beyond crunch, the next important factors behind choosing a snack were sweet, salty and filling, respectively. Some 49% of consumers said a perfect snack is also nostalgic and reminds them of a specific moment in time.

[Read more: "Frito-Lay Minis – New Product"]

As for generational differences, the Snack Index showed that about half of Gen Z is most satisfied by nighttime snacking, and Gen Zers are twice as likely as other generations to order delivery when they’re craving a snack. Millennials, on the other hand, generally satisfy their late-night snack cravings with a trip to the grocery or convenience store, while 64% of GenXers and 62% of Baby Boomers are most likely to prepare something at home.

Frito-Lay also took a look at holiday snacking, and found that it is most often associated with good feelings. The index shows that 65% of adults crave snacks the most when they want to treat themselves and 61% are unlikely to crave snacks when they are feeling down during the holidays. Additionally, 55% of those surveyed said they crave snacks most when they smell them and 52% crave snacks when they see them.

Finally, 45% of consumers say they look for a flavor that is available only for a limited time and 49% grab variety and party packs during the holiday season. Some 55% of respondents also look forward to sharing snacks with friends and family, 62% of GenZers and 52% of Millennials will be turning to social media to find new holiday recipes.