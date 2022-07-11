With the launch of Frito-Lay Minis, consumers can now enjoy bite-sized versions of their favorite Frito-Lay snacks. Conveniently packaged in easy-to-pour canisters, the product line makes it easier than ever to snack on the go or share with friends. The bite-sized snacks come in a range of options: Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Cheddar, Cheetos Flamin Hot, SunChips Harvest Cheddar and SunChips Garden Salsa Frito-Lay Minis items are currently available at select retailers nationwide for $2.79 per approximately 3-to-5-ounce canister. Frito-Lay Minis is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc.