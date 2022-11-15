Delve Mascarpone Truffles

Just in time for the festive season, Schuman Cheese has introduced Delve, which the company describes as “one-of-a-kind mascarpone bites that are breathing new life into the truffle category with an unexpected, creamy spin, and bringing the (holiday) party to a fresh, new grocery aisle.” The refrigerated treats are crafted with Schuman’s award-winning Italian-style Mascarpone cheese and wrapped in 100% pure, sustainably sourced chocolate. As if that weren’t decadent enough, the truffles are also infused with caramel, espresso and fruit accents across four unique varieties. The line consists of a Sea-Salted Caramel Crème 8-Count Box, a Lemon 8-Count Box, a Raspberry 8-Count Box, a Chocolate Ganache 8-Count Box, and a 36-Count Variety Pack featuring a trio of flavors: Sea-Salted Caramel Crème, Chocolate Ganache and Tiramisu. The 8 count boxes retail for a suggested $7.99 each, while the Variety Pack, available at Costco, goes for a suggested $15.99.