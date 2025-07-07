Well known for its applesauce, apple juice and fruit snack products, Mott’s has added to its Soft Baked portfolio the brand’s first-ever apple purée-filled bars, made with real fruit in three kid-friendly flavors – classic Apple, tangy Strawberry and crowd-pleasing Blueberry – and wrapped in a chewy whole wheat flour exterior. Mott’s recommends its latest treats as “must-have for backpacks, lunchboxes and everything in between.” Snacking enthusiasts of all ages can pick up 5-count packs of 1.31-ounce Mott’s Soft Baked Apple Filled Bars at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.79 for any flavor.