Weis Markets Debuts Weis By Nature Ice Cream Brand

Pennsylvania-based grocery chain Weis Markets is expanding its private label offerings with the launch of the new Weis By Nature ice cream brand.

Produced in the company’s Sunbury, Pa. creamery, the new ice creams are made without GMOs or artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or ingredients. Each Weis By Nature 48-ounce tub is priced at $3.99.

Weis By Nature ice cream comes in 11 premium flavors, including the following, as described by the grocer:

Chocolate : Decadent Dutch chocolate ice cream

: Decadent Dutch chocolate ice cream Coffee : Rich, flavorful coffee in creamery ice cream

: Rich, flavorful coffee in creamery ice cream Cookies ‘N Cream : Chunks of cream-filled cookies in vanilla ice cream

: Chunks of cream-filled cookies in vanilla ice cream Fudge Twirl : Vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge ripple

: Vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge ripple Mint Chocolate Chip : Mint ice cream filled with chocolate chunks

: Mint ice cream filled with chocolate chunks Mocha Caramel Swirl : Mocha ice cream with a salted caramel ripple

: Mocha ice cream with a salted caramel ripple Peanut Butter Cup : Peanut butter sauce swirled in chocolate ice cream

: Peanut butter sauce swirled in chocolate ice cream Peanut Butter Ripple : Peanut butter sauce swirled in vanilla ice cream

: Peanut butter sauce swirled in vanilla ice cream Salty Caramel Ripple : Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with sea salt caramel ripple

: Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with sea salt caramel ripple Vanilla Bean and Chocolate : A delightful combination of vanilla bean and chocolate ice cream

: A delightful combination of vanilla bean and chocolate ice cream Vanilla Bean: Vanilla bean specks in vanilla ice cream

“Our Weis By Nature ice cream is a premium product made with all natural ingredients. It also offers excellent quality at a great price,” said Alison Gregas, Weis Markets director of Private Brands, who was named to the position last month. “Weis By Nature ice cream is a great addition to our Weis brand ice cream program, which now offers more than 70 flavors combined.”

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Weis as a top regional grocer for 2023.

