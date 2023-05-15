CVS Adds Aluminum Bottled Water to Private Label Collection

CVS Pharmacy is adding to its collection of private label items with the release of aluminum-bottled water from the Gold Emblem brand.

Available in three-packs or 20-ounce individual bottles, the new product is refillable and recyclable, BPA-free and made from 68% recycled aluminum material. The water reinforces CVS’ goal to reduce single-use plastic in store brand packaging and use in operations by 50% by 2030, an initiative that was launched last year.

[Read more: "CVS Debuts Personal Care Brand'']

In a recent survey from Acosta Group, 70% of consumers shop the pharmacy area at drug chains for non-prescription needs, and 69% shop for groceries, personal care and household items.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has over 300,000 colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.