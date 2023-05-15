Advertisement
05/15/2023

CVS Adds Aluminum Bottled Water to Private Label Collection

New Gold Emblem water comes in reusable bottles that encourage shoppers to limit their use of plastic
Zachary Russell
Associate Editor, Store Brands
Zachary Russell profile picture
cvs bottles
CVS' eco-friendly Gold Emblem water in reusable aluminum bottles encourage shoppers to limit their use of plastic.

CVS Pharmacy is adding to its collection of private label items with the release of aluminum-bottled water from the Gold Emblem brand.

Available in three-packs or 20-ounce individual bottles, the new product is refillable and recyclable, BPA-free and made from 68% recycled aluminum material. The water reinforces CVS’ goal to reduce single-use plastic in store brand packaging and use in operations by 50% by 2030, an initiative that was launched last year.

[Read more: "CVS Debuts Personal Care Brand'']

In a recent survey from Acosta Group, 70% of consumers shop the pharmacy area at drug chains for non-prescription needs, and 69% shop for groceries, personal care and household items.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has over 300,000 colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands

ALSO WORTH READING

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement