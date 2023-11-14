Foodtown Supermarket Opens in NYC Borough of Queens

Retailer-owned grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC has revealed a grand opening for a new Foodtown store in Astoria, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens. The Nov. 10 event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and continued with a variety of family-friendly attractions, among them face-painting for kids and food trucks offering samples from various food brands.

Located at 32-14 31st Street, the brand-new 11,500-square-foot supermarket replaces a former Rite Aid store. “We are looking forward to offering product lines that cater to everyone’s cultural preferences and bringing a convenient and affordable shopping experience to the neighborhood,” said store owner Rowhie Said.

Store features include a well-stocked deli counter, hot and prepared foods to go, a large bakery department offering fresh baked breads and rolls, a diverse cheese case to meet customers’ charcuterie board needs, high-quality meat and seafood departments, and an extensive selection of fresh produce. “We will also feature our own label of organic and natural lines of meat and produce,” added Said.

“Supporting our members with outstanding products and sales and marketing support is our top priority at Allegiance Retail Services,” said Joseph Fantonzzi, the co-op’s COO and president. “As a company, it is extremely rewarding to assist and participate in their growth.”

Foodtown supermarkets are locally owned and family-operated, with a strong dedication to their associates and to being an integral part of the community. The store’s regular operating hours are Monday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services supports independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.