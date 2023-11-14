Advertisement
11/14/2023

Foodtown Supermarket Opens in NYC Borough of Queens

Ground-up Astoria store operated by Allegiance Retail Services co-op member caters to diverse neighborhood
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Image
Allegiance Retail Services Team Said Brothers Astoria Foodtown Main Image
The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Foodtown supermarket in the Astoria neighborhood in Queens, N.Y., was attended by the Allegiance Retail Services team and store owners Rowhie and Ennis Said, among others.

Retailer-owned grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC has revealed a grand opening for a new Foodtown store in Astoria, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens. The Nov. 10 event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and continued with a variety of family-friendly attractions, among them face-painting for kids and food trucks offering samples from various food brands.

Located at 32-14 31st Street, the brand-new 11,500-square-foot supermarket replaces a former Rite Aid store. “We are looking forward to offering product lines that cater to everyone’s cultural preferences and bringing a convenient and affordable shopping experience to the neighborhood,” said store owner Rowhie Said. 

[Read more: “More Leadership Changes at Allegiance Retail Services”]

Store features include a well-stocked deli counter, hot and prepared foods to go, a large bakery department offering fresh baked breads and rolls, a diverse cheese case to meet customers’ charcuterie board needs, high-quality meat and seafood departments, and an extensive selection of fresh produce. “We will also feature our own label of organic and natural lines of meat and produce,” added Said.

“Supporting our members with outstanding products and sales and marketing support is our top priority at Allegiance Retail Services,” said Joseph Fantonzzi, the co-op’s COO and president. “As a company, it is extremely rewarding to assist and participate in their growth.”

Foodtown supermarkets are locally owned and family-operated, with a strong dedication to their associates and to being an integral part of the community. The store’s regular operating hours are Monday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services supports independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.

Foodtown of Astoria

  • Foodtown of Astoria Store Owners Ennis and Rowhie Said Carousel
  • Shopper Sheshana Jacob Foodtown Center Store Carousel
  • Shopper Oumar Cisse Foodtown Cheese Case Carousel
  • Shopper Armando Carpio Casher Azucena Rivera Foodtown Carousel
  • Bimbo Reps Rene Barrero Valeria Hernandez Samples Foodtown Carousel

  • Foodtown of Astoria store owners Ennis and Rowhie Said

  • Shopper Sheshana Jacob in the center store section

  • Shopper Oumar Cisse by the cheese case

  • Shopper Armando Carpio at checkout with cashier Azucena Rivera

  • Bimbo representatives Rene Barrera and Valeria Hernandez offering samples during opening-day festivities

