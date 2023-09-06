More Leadership Changes at Allegiance Retail Services

The retailer-owned grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services has appointed Michael Conese as its new VP of perishable merchandising. Reporting to Chief Merchandising Officer Samer Rahman, he will oversee all fresh department activities for the co-op, including produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery and meal solutions.

Previously, Conese was director of operations at Stop & Shop and also served as VP of center store merchandising and private label for Foodtown/Allegiance Retail Services. His background includes other roles in store operations and merchandising for Fairway Market and Pathmark Stores.

“Mike’s extensive merchandising experience will benefit both the existing membership and position Allegiance to seamlessly transition the accelerated store growth which will be realized over the next two quarters,” said John T. Derderian, president and COO.