More Leadership Changes at Allegiance Retail Services

Conese takes on the position most recently held by Dean Holmquist. A 35-year company veteran, Holmquist has been elevated to the role of VP of store operations at Allegiance, where he will guide the expansion of the store network over the next year.
This is the latest leadership change at the co-op. In August, the company announced that Derderian will transition to a part-time role on Oct. 1 of principal advisor for retail development and strategic business. VP and CFO Joseph Fantozzi will assume interim president responsibilities while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement for Derderian. In November 2022, the co-op’s Chairman and CEO Daniel Katz passed away.
Based in Iselin, N.J., Allegiance provides independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. The business also offers a full line of private label products, under the Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend names.