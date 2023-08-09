Big Y Reveals Sales and Marketing Leadership Team Changes

Michael R. Cormier will succeed McFarlane as SVP of sales and marketing, while Steven M. Nordstrom will take on the role of senior director of center store, David M. Placzek will become director of grocery and Scott P. Brackney will assume the role of director of Big Y brands and retail pricing.

Cormier has worked in the supermarket industry for the past 25 years after serving in the military and working in his family’s restaurant and construction businesses. At other supermarket retailers, he has held such roles as store manager, category sales manager in grocery, director of center store, VP of own brands and VP of center store. He also worked for two New England grocery wholesalers as a grocery category sales manager and as a senior director of customer development. Joining Big Y in 2019, he was appointed VP of center store by 2020. In his latest role, he will report to D’Amour. Cormier also serves on the United Natural Foods Inc. retailer advisory board and the operations team at Topco Associates. He lives in Southwick, Mass.