Big Y Reveals Sales and Marketing Leadership Team Changes

Brackney started at Big Y in 1996 as a part-time service clerk and later held several store-level roles, among them bakery, grocery and center store development manager, along with various special assignments. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management in 2002, he became a corporate category sales manager in 2009 for many departments, including nonfoods, grocery, health and wellness, and general merchandise. In 2019, he was promoted to manager of Big Y brands which include Big Y, Food Club, Crav’n Flavor, Full Circle Market Organics, Simply Done and Topcare labels. He will report to Cormier. Brackney and his family live in Ellington, Conn.
“We are fortunate to have these dedicated leaders ready to move into their new roles while poised to execute innovative and creative solutions across all areas of the company that will meet the evolving needs of our extraordinary consumers,” added D’Amour. “Together, we stand ready to support Mike, Steve, Dave and Scott as they grow into their new positions.”
Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.