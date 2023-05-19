Advertisement
05/19/2023

Big Y Promotes 5 to New Management Roles

Positions span employee development, design and construction, risk management, center store
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Big Y April Carchietta
April Carchietta

Big Y Foods Inc has revealed the following new promotions: April Carchietta as director of employee experience and organizational development, Chris Elliott as director of store design and construction, Raanan Hartman as district director, Jamie Swensen as director of risk management and Michael Whitehead as director of center store.

In her new role Carchietta, who began her career with Big Y in 2000 as a part-time cashier, will oversee company-wide training and development offerings and succession-planning processes, as well as such aspects of the employee experience as recognition and internal communications. She reports to Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services.

Big Y Chris Elliott
Chris Elliott

Starting as a licensed electrician for Big Y in 1990, Elliott new responsibilities include overseeing the design, engineering, construction, purchasing of equipment, small wares and energy needs for all new construction, remodels and miscellaneous projects. He reports to Mathieu L. D’Amour, VP real estate and development.

Big Y Ranaan Hartman
Ranaan Hartman

Hartman, who joined Big Y as a part-time night crew clerk nearly 30 years ago, oversees the entire operation of 14 Big Y supermarkets as he works alongside each individual store director. He’s involved with staffing, training and development, operational execution, policy implementation, sales strategies and results, store conditions, and facility upgrades. Hartman reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, VP supermarket operations.

 

Big Y Jamie Swensen
Jamie Swensen

Swensen, who began her Big Y career as a part-time cashier, now manages all aspects of risk management, including self-insurance and self-administered general liability and worker’s compensation claims, Big Y’s safety programs, and procurement and administration of all company insurance policies and mandated surety bonds. Additionally, she holds various state and local licenses and certifications within her field. Swenson reports to Chief Legal Officer Michael S. Gold.

 

Big Y Michael Whitehead
Michael Whitehead

Bringing almost 40 years of supermarket experience at Big Y to his latest role, Whitehead, who started out as a part-time clerk, is currently responsible for all sales and profit goals, procurement and item assortment for all items in center store, including dairy, frozen foods, nonfoods, health and wellness, and natural foods. Whitehead reports to Michael R. Cormier, VP of center store.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with 10,000-plus employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of thetop food and consumables retailers in North America

