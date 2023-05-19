Big Y Promotes 5 to New Management Roles

Big Y Foods Inc has revealed the following new promotions: April Carchietta as director of employee experience and organizational development, Chris Elliott as director of store design and construction, Raanan Hartman as district director, Jamie Swensen as director of risk management and Michael Whitehead as director of center store.

In her new role Carchietta, who began her career with Big Y in 2000 as a part-time cashier, will oversee company-wide training and development offerings and succession-planning processes, as well as such aspects of the employee experience as recognition and internal communications. She reports to Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services.