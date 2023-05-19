Big Y Promotes 5 to New Management Roles

Bringing almost 40 years of supermarket experience at Big Y to his latest role, Whitehead, who started out as a part-time clerk, is currently responsible for all sales and profit goals, procurement and item assortment for all items in center store, including dairy, frozen foods, nonfoods, health and wellness, and natural foods. Whitehead reports to Michael R. Cormier, VP of center store.
One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with 10,000-plus employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of thetop food and consumables retailers in North America.