Big Y Getting Ready to Launch New-Concept Store in Massachusetts

Big Y Foods Inc. is getting ready to open its new-concept Big Y Express Fresh Market in Springfield, Mass. Located at 1500 Main Street as part of the Tower Square, the new 10,000-square-foot urban market will be tailored to fit the needs of the city’s downtown community, which has been considered a food desert due to a lack of fresh and healthy food.

While not a complete supermarket due to its size, this location will still have a full assortment of items from each department. These offerings will include more than 250 fresh produce items, freshly baked breads and cakes, bean-to-cup coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches and other high-quality prepared meals and sandwiches, freshly made sushi, natural and organic products, and everyday necessities.

“We’re excited to bring an entirely new shopping format to downtown Springfield. We know that there has been an appetite for Big Y’s fresh and local foods for many years now. We are confident that customers will enjoy our many offerings, and welcome their feedback at any time,” said Colin M. D’Amour, senior director of Big Y Express.

Big Y Express Fresh Market will conduct on-the-spot hiring during a hiring event on April 18. The event will take place 3-6 p.m. at Suite 164 in Tower Square at 1500 Main Street.

According to Mass Live, the Big Y’s new market will open in July. Store hours will be Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.