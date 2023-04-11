Rite Aid Opens 3rd Small-Format Store in Virginia

Rite Aid Corp. recently opened a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Scottsville, Va., the company’s third small-format store in rural Virginia as part of a pilot program to improve access to pharmacy services in “pharmacy deserts” and underserved communities.

Locations in Craigsville and Greenville, Va., opened late last year, and one more location in Grottoes is expected to open later this month. According to the drug store chain, its smaller-format pilot program has met with a positive reception from local residents and leaders.

These smaller-format stores feature a full-service pharmacy and a retail assortment of health-and-wellness products. The Scottsville location, at 144 Scottsville Center, occupies approximately 2,500 square feet, which is smaller than the average 11,000- to 15,000- square-foot standard Rite Aid locations.

“We are proud to increase access to vital pharmacy services for this community, making it more attainable for people to get the medications and products they need to achieve whole health,” said Bill Miller, Rite Aid’s acting head, retail operations. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the wellness of our communities by helping individuals understand their health conditions and staying up to date on their medications and vaccinations. Our local pharmacy team in Scottsville looks forward to becoming trusted care advisors and helping to improve health outcomes.”

Scottsville is part of the Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Rite Aid will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, ended March 4, on April 20. This will be the first quarter reported under the leadership of interim CEO Elizabeth “Busy” Burr. Previous President and CEO Heyward Donigan departed the company in January.

Employing more than 6,300 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.