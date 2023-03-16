Rite Aid, Amazon Offering 2-Hour Delivery in 2 Markets

Amazon is now offering Prime members two-hour delivery windows fromRite Aidin select ZIP codes in Newark, N.J., and Burbank, Calif., enabling customers to quickly and conveniently shop for health and personal care products, cosmetics, grocery essentials, and more. Prescriptions and pharmaceuticals aren’t available through the service.



Prime members in those areas can shop via www.amazon.com/shopriteaid or on the Amazon shopping app. New customers will receive 20% off their first order of $40 or more using code RiteAid20 (The code is valid only for one purchase).

Amazon also offers two-hour delivery windows from such food retailers as Bristol Farms, Bartell Drugs, Cardenas Markets and The Save Mart Cos. to Prime members in select cities.

“Rite Aid’s availability on Amazon provides our local Prime members in Newark, N.J., and Burbank, Calif., with even more selection and convenience as they continue to shop for health and personal care, cosmetics and grocery essentials online and trust they will be delivered to their door fast,” noted an Amazon representative. “We’re consistently looking for ways to offer more choice, flexibility and value for Prime members, so we look forward to expanding our two-hour delivery window offering to more Rite Aid locations in the future.”

“Our customer-centric approach complements the busy lives of our consumers to conveniently meet them where they are, which is why we are excited to team up with Amazon to provide local Prime members convenient access to deliver everyday essentials right to their doorstep with two-hour delivery windows,” said a Rite Aid representative. “We look forward to expanding the offering to more locations in the future to help more communities achieve whole health.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Philadelphia-based Rite Aid, which operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, is No. 21 on PG’s list, and Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, operating more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, is No. 55.