2 Big Y Express Locations Open in Connecticut

Big Y Foods Inc. has opened its 15th and 16th Big Y Express fuel and convenience stores at 580 Main Street, Somers, Conn., and 241 Hazard Avenue, Enfield Conn. These locations bring the total number in the Nutmeg State to six. The first Big Y Express opened in 2013 in Lee, Mass. Big Y revealed the impending openings this past May.

The Somers and Enfield Big Y Express locations each offer eight pumping positions with 87, 89 and 93 octane fuel and diesel, along with a free air machine for tire inflation. Additional amenities include Big Y’s signature Wide Awake bean-to-cup fresh coffee, as well as such quick grab-and-go items as milk, cold drinks and snacks. Big Y Express in Enfield is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on weekends from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., while the Somers location is open daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fuel discounts are available every day for myBigY members. In addition to the customary 5 cents-per-gallon discounts, members can earn an incremental $1.50 savings per gallon based on their grocery purchases at any Big Y market. Fuel rewards are automatically added to their accounts for use at the fuel station and applied at each pump. Further, Big Y’s Fleet Fuel Rewards Program saves time and money at any Express location.

“We are delighted to bring our Big Y Express Gas and Convenience experience to two more towns in northern Connecticut,” said Colin M. D’Amour, senior director of Big Y Express. “Now even more of our customers can take advantage of fuel savings while enjoying the quick convenience of our markets.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.