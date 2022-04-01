Big Y Appoints Marketing VP

After two years with the company, Sarah Steven has been promoted to VP of marketing at Big Y Foods Inc., one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England.

In her latest role, Steven will oversee all aspects of marketing across the company’s brands of Big Y Supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience, Table & Vine wines and spirits, and myPicks curbside pickup. Big Y’s myPicks rolled out same-day ordering and pickup in December 2021.

Stevens will lead the marketing team to further develop the brand’s digital initiatives, including myExpress Checkout, the brand website, social platforms and digital media. Her work on the brand will ensure that Big Y continues to grow its customer base within existing markets as it expands to new regions in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

"I am excited to work with our team to deliver a shopping experience that is like no other – enriching the communities we serve with a curated assortment of local products, service that makes everyone feel right at home, and access to best-in-class digital content – making Big Y a one-stop shop for all things food," said Steven.

Steven joined Big Y as a senior director of marketing in 2020. Throughout her marketing career, she has worked to support and develop global brands distributed through a variety of channels. In 1998, she started as an assistant marketing manager with Pepperidge Farm working on its flagship Goldfish brand. She later moved to Godiva Chocolatier as a business director, in which capacity she led the global relaunch of core product lines. In 2008, Steven joined Iredale Mineral Cosmetics as director, brand advocacy, and two years later she was promoted to VP.

She has received such industry leadership awards as the Campbell Soup Co. CEO Extraordinary Performance and the Godiva Chocolatier Proud Performance awards, as well as Godiva North America’s President’s Award.

Steven holds a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.B.A. from Duke University-Fuqua School of Business. She lives in Sheffield, Mass., with her two children.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The grocer recently wrapped up renovations of its Big Y at Fresh Acres in Springfield, Mass. Since it opened in 2006, Fresh Acres has served as Big Y’s testing site for innovative concepts that are then rolled out across the entire supermarket chain. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.