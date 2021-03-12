Big Y's myPicks Rolls Out Same-Day Ordering and Pickup

Shoppers can now access same-day ordering and pickup via Big Y’s e-commerce platform, myPicks Online Ordering. Customers can place orders online up until 10 a.m. for pickup on the afternoon of the same day. The online ordering service is available at Massachusetts Big Y locations in Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, Cooley St. Springfield, Big Y at Fresh Acres, Westfield, Westfield Shops, West Springfield and Wilbraham.

myPicks offers a free, easy and contactless shopping experience for Big Y customers, with no additional fees. They can also visit the grocer’s website for alternative home delivery options.

“I am particularly excited about the implementation of same day order and pickup,” noted Christian P. D’Amour, Big Y’s director of e-commerce. “As the holidays are near and our schedules become busier, having the added flexibility to put your order in and pick up on the same day will help save time and alleviate stress. I’m grateful to our team for bringing the best e-commerce experience to our customers.”

The grocer launched myPicks earlier this year. Just two months after its rollout, the service expanded to 10 sites throughout the greater Springfield, Mass., area.

Big Y operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 72 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The Springfield, Mass.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.