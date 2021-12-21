Renovated Big Y at Fresh Acres Debuts

Renovations have finally wrapped up at the Big Y at Fresh Acres, located at 1941 Wilbraham Road in Springfield, Mass. Since it opened in 2006, Fresh Acres has served as Big Y’s testing site for innovative concepts that are then rolled out across the entire supermarket chain. The store has pioneered a strong focus on local and artisan suppliers; sourced cheeses from around the world; tested such differentiated offerings as stone pies, dry-aged beef and an open-air produce market; and emphasized the value of fresh meals to go.

Over time, Big Y found that Fresh Acres customers were seeking a more complete shopping experience that still featured the chain’s affordable prices. In response, Big Y embarked eight months ago on a new format for the store while preserving its small neighborhood-market ambiance. Along with extra savings from myBigY offers and digital coupons, the makeover adds such services such as the ability to earn gas savings to be used at Big Y Express stations, and the option to use the MyPicks online shopping feature with curbside pickup.

Claire D’Amour-Daley, Big Y’s VP, corporate communications, explained to Progressive Grocer that the remodel entailed moving fixtures and equipment from the chain’s other stores to feature a greater variety of center store products, including condiments and toilet paper, at the 30,000-square-foot specialty market so that customers could do a full shop there. The process was delayed by the supply chain issues plaguing the grocery industry in general, but has now been successfully completed. An average Big Y store measures around 50,000 square feet.

All Fresh Acres employees maintained their jobs throughout the renovations.

Big Y operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 72 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The Springfield, Mass.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.