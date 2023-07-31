Allegiance Retail Services Adds 3 New Stores

Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services has picked up three additional food retail stores in Rhode Island. The Brigido’s Fresh Markets locations were acquired by Mike and Melissa Fernandez, who are already members of Allegiance, operate three other stores under the Foodtown banner and have been in the supermarket business for over 30 years.

The stores, located in the Rhode Island cities of North Scituate, Slatersville and Pascoag, will continue to operate under the Brigido’s banner, and each one was recently updated with a more diversified product line and more robust promotional program. New lines of organic and natural foods will be offered, as well as expanded dairy and prepared foods sections.

The supermarkets were originally established by Augusto Brigido in 1943, and remained part of the Brigido family for more than 80 years.

“This was an ideal opportunity for our family,” said Mike Fernandez on the purchase of the three supermarkets. “We wanted to expand our footprint and as a family hoped to move further up the east coast. When Brigido’s markets became available, it was a perfect match for both families. The Brigido’s were looking to sell the markets to someone who would run them as a family run fresh market and we only operate family-owned stores.”

Continued Fernandez: “It’s a very tough business today, but my wife and I love the customers, learning about them, and hearing their stories. You have to love what you do in order to find success and we love going to work every day and serving our customers.”

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance provides independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products.