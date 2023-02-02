Allegiance Premieres Latest Green Way Markets Store

Retailer-owned grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services has opened a Green Way Markets store on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y. The supermarket, which officially opened its doors last month, has brought new premium grocery products, including steakhouse-quality Rancher’s Legend beef, wild-caught seafood, natural/organic selections and gluten-free options, at competitive prices to the area. This is the fifth supermarket to open in the New York metro area under the Green Way Markets banner.

“Green Way Markets is a modern-day supermarket banner perfect for the neighborhood, which is in the midst of a gentrification,” said Rowhie Said, owner and operator of the 8,000-square-foot store, which he designed and built from the ground up. “We are offering a broad range of lines at affordable price points to accommodate the purchasing needs of all our customers. We are especially excited about the extensive selection of organic and natural lines of produce.”

“We are proud to support the growth of our members as they open new stores and banners,” noted John T. Derderian, president of COO of Allegiance Retail Services. “Independent, family-owned markets are essential in catering to the tastes and needs of particular neighborhoods, especially in the New York City area, where cultures and demographics can vary within blocks of one another.”

In addition to a full complement of service and specialty departments, and an appealing selection of grocery merchandised to the trade area demographics, Green Way Markets provides a strong customer loyalty program, digital coupon offers and online shopping options.

The DeKalb Avenue store’s hours are Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance provides independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products.