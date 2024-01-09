Giant Food Launches New Brand Campaign

Giant Food may have a corporate headquarters, but its home base is really every store. That’s the focus of the retailer’s new brand campaign with the theme, “This is Home.”

This month, the Ahold Delhaize-owned company is debuting its 2024 campaign that spotlights the grocer’s role as a “heartbeat of the community” while celebrating culture, value and a sense of belonging.

Kate Kowalzik, director, brand management and creative at Giant Food – and the winner of a 2023 GenNext award and the Andy Jump educational award from Progressive Grocer – explained the genesis of the theme. "We view our 165 locations as 165 communities that we are serving, each with a unique set of people, places, backgrounds, and identities that are intricately woven into a distinct haven of pride and joy," she said. "We wanted each of these communities to feel connected, represented, and celebrated in the creative."

The campaign includes a 60-second ad that showcases the grocer’s storied 88-year history in the Washington, D.C. area, known as the DMV for DC, Maryland and Virginia. Other elements of the This is Home promotion include radio, social media, out-of-home and in-store channels.

To bring to life the campaign highlighting particular communities, Giant’s marketing team partnered with an agency, Heart & Soul Marketing, to incorporate insights from local spoken word poets. Those writers appeared in the ad and also created 30-second testimonials about the role Giant plays in their life and community; those testimonials and other expressions will be shared throughout the year on social media and other platforms.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers