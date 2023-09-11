Giant Food Streamlines E-Comm Fulfillment Ops

As it turns out, Giant Food is not closing its recently-opened fulfillment center in Manassas Va. Following reports of the Ahold Delhaize-owned grocer shuttering its center there as well as sites in Hannover, Md., and Milford, Del., Giant Food announced that it is consolidating its e-commerce business out of the Manassas location. The Hannover and Milford centers will cease operations by Oct. 21.

The streamlining of these fulfillment operations reflects the retailer’s parallel goals of improving efficiencies and managing its e-comm business. Under this localized model, items will be picked from stores by Giant associates through its Giant Delivers program. Giant Food will also continue to work with third-party providers to provide faster delivery.

Ultimately, the move will provide shoppers with more delivery timeslots and a broader assortment. "We are excited that we can continue to provide this important service for our customers. As a trusted neighborhood grocer for over 87 years, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in all the ways they want to shop whether in-store, via Giant pickup or delivery,” the company statement read in part.

The 82,000-square-foot e-comm fulfillment center in Manassas opened on May 2. The facility was designed with an advanced conveyer system and powered by sophisticated picking software.

While Giant Food is optimizing its assortment and operations, the grocer has been busy on another front combatting shrink. Recently, the company took steps to curb theft by removing certain brands from one of its stores, focusing on items that are popular targets among shoplifters, such as Tide detergent, Advil medications and Dove soap.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.