Introducing the 2023 Class of GenNext’ers

We all know that innovation is the lifeblood of any industry — including the grocery business — so where better to discover new ideas, policies and practices than among the crop of younger leaders currently rising through the ranks at their respective organizations?

Progressive Grocer’s GenNext Awards recognizes those under 40 who are already having a significant impact on their colleagues, companies and communities, and seem destined for even greater things in the years to come. Our 94 2023 honorees range in age from a tender 23 to a seasoned 39, but all have proved their worth in the various roles they hold — not just at all levels of grocery retail, but also at suppliers, distributors/wholesalers and other solution providers.

Anyone who reads about the current GenNext class can’t fail to be impressed by their passion, dedication, talent, ability to spot trends, perseverance, ingenuity and, perhaps most crucially, outstanding leadership qualities, all of which have enabled them to achieve so much so early in their careers. Another heartening observation is how many of them are paying their expertise and positivity forward by actively mentoring and developing the generation of potential leaders that will eventually succeed them.

Join Progressive Grocer in celebrating this year’s GenNext Award honorees profiled below. With upcoming leaders of this caliber, the future success of the grocery industry is assured.