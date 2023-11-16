Progressive Grocer, Inmar Intelligence Honor 2 Rising Stars in Grocery

Amid the learning, networking and celebratory festivities during Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, two amazing Top Women in Grocery and GenNext award winners were honored with another award – this one aimed at removing obstacles from the path to a successful career in the grocery industry. Progressive Grocer was proud to partner with Inmar Intelligence on these two new awards.

Both awards are designed for Top Women in Grocery Rising Star honorees and GenNext honorees who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in grocery retail, a passion for innovation, and a desire to seek professional study in a program focused on grocery retail, business or another related field.

The awards are named in honor of Andy Jump, VP and general manager, incentives and loyalty, at Inmar Intelligence, who passed away earlier this year.

Jump was responsible for business overall, product strategy and customer engagement at Inmar Intelligence. It was his curiosity and drive for innovation that enabled him to develop key relationships with retailers to enhance their customer journey. Jump also had a deep passion for investing in others and leading by example.

The 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Continuing Education Award was presented to Cat Misour, innovation manager of own brands at Giant Eagle, during the Top Women in Grocery Gala. Misour plans to put the $5,000 award toward an MBA degree.