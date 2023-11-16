Advertisement
11/16/2023

Progressive Grocer, Inmar Intelligence Honor 2 Rising Stars in Grocery

Educational awards bestowed upon TWIG Rising Star and GenNext honorees
Emily Crowe
Multimedia Editor
Emily Crowe profile picture
Image
Cat Misour winning Andy Jump Award
TWIG honoree Cat Misour of Giant Eagle received the 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Continuing Education Award. (Image courtesy of Cat Misour)

Amid the learning, networking and celebratory festivities during Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, two amazing Top Women in Grocery and GenNext award winners were honored with another award – this one aimed at removing obstacles from the path to a successful career in the grocery industry. Progressive Grocer was proud to partner with Inmar Intelligence on these two new awards. 

Both awards are designed for Top Women in Grocery Rising Star honorees and GenNext honorees who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in grocery retail, a passion for innovation, and a desire to seek professional study in a program focused on grocery retail, business or another related field.

The awards are named in honor of Andy Jump, VP and general manager, incentives and loyalty, at Inmar Intelligence, who passed away earlier this year. 

Jump was responsible for business overall, product strategy and customer engagement at Inmar Intelligence. It was his curiosity and drive for innovation that enabled him to develop key relationships with retailers to enhance their customer journey. Jump also had a deep passion for investing in others and leading by example.

The 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Continuing Education Award was presented to Cat Misour, innovation manager of own brands at Giant Eagle, during the Top Women in Grocery Gala. Misour plans to put the $5,000 award toward an MBA degree.

Image
Andy Jump Award Gennext
GenNext'er Kathryn Kowalzik (at left) of Giant Food received the 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Continuing Education Award.

“Creating the next best products that customers love is what drives me to keep striving for more,” Misour shared in her award application. “And in an ever-changing world and retail environment, it’s so critical to think outside the box and find innovative solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

The 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Rising Star Innovation Award was presented to Kathryn Kowalzik, director, brand management and creative at Giant Food, during the GenNext awards ceremony. Kowalzik will put the $5,000 award toward her continuing education in the Brown School of Professional Studies Leadership and Performance Coaching program.

“I’m applying for this award so that I can continue to foster an inclusive, innovative, and intentional community of like-minded teams, departments and companies that support the design and navigation of change and transformation,” Kowalzik shared in her application.

