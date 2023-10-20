Progressive Grocer, Inmar Intelligence Honor an Innovator's Legacy

Progressive Grocer is proud to partner with Inmar Intelligence on two new awards aimed at removing obstacles from the path to a successful career in the grocery industry.

The 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Continuing Education Award presented by Progressive Grocer and Inmar Intelligence will grant a $5,000 award to one winner from the 2023 Top Women in Grocery Rising Star class.

The 2023 Inmar Intelligence Andy Jump Rising Star Innovation Award presented by Progressive Grocer and Inmar Intelligence will grant a $5,000 award to one winner from the 2023 GenNext class.

Both awards are designed for Top Women in Grocery Rising Star honorees and GenNext honorees who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in grocery retail, a passion for innovation, and a desire to seek professional study in a program focused on grocery retail, business or another related field.

The awards are named in honor of Andy Jump, Vice President and General Manager, Incentives & Loyalty, at Inmar Intelligence, who passed away earlier this year.

Andy was responsible for business overall, product strategy and customer engagement at Inmar Intelligence. It was his curiosity and drive for innovation that enabled him to develop key relationships with retailers to enhance their customer journey. In addition, Andy also had a deep passion for investing in others and leading by example.

Progressive Grocer was lucky to have him as a dynamic, engaging and popular speaker in July at our inaugural GroceryTech event in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The deadline to apply for both awards is: Oct. 30, 2023

Who is eligible to apply?

To be considered for an award, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a 2023 Top Women in Grocery winner/honoree in the Rising Star category

and/or

Be a 2023 GenNext winner/honoree

Currently working full-time in the grocery retail industry

Planning to pursue continuing education or professional studies in a program focused on grocery retail, business or another related field

Demonstrate a passion for food retail innovation