What Does Workforce of the Future Look Like?

The Kroger Co. Chief People Officer and SVP Tim Massa had a candid conversation with Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta at the publication’s Grocery Impact event. During the fireside chat, Massa talked about building the workforce of the future and championing associates to shape company culture.

"No one has a playbook for what the future of work will be; however, Kroger's goal remains to center our associates in everything we do, making sure the decisions we make are data-driven and support associates long-term career growth," said Massa.

The national retailer is uniquely positioned to serve, empower and develop associates to unlock their full potential and drive organizational success.

"Kroger has a longstanding culture of opportunity. At its core, we work to advance an inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can be their authentic selves," commented Massa.

The executive shared the company's top people priority as creating an awesome associate experience and creating “people champions.” Kroger accomplishes this goal by connecting and retaining talent, developing leaders, and advocating for associates and their well-being.

"At a foundational level, we must create an environment where our associates feel safe, respected and cared for," said Massa. "We take a holistic approach and offer benefits that support the whole person, including physical, mental and financial health."

Massa went on to explain recruiting and retention strategy in today's competitive labor market. With talent selective and attracted to companies' offering competitive wages and benefits paired with engaging and thriving cultures, Kroger understands the power of recruiting across generations and in untapped talent pools, including the retailer's New Beginnings program that offers employment opportunities to justice-impacted individuals.

“You don't have to leave a company to grow a career,” he pointed out.

Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event runs through Nov. 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, in Orlando, Fla.