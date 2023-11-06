Industry Leaders Converge at Grocery Impact Event

Industry leaders will gather this week in Orlando from Nov. 7-9 to share knowledge, connect for future progress and celebrate achievements at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla. With a theme of “The Power of People,” this reimagined meeting of grocery industry minds (formerly Grocery Industry Week) includes the annual Top Women in Grocery and GenNext awards programs as well as three days of insightful sessions led by thought leaders and executives across the retail, CPG and solution provider sectors.

Highlights include:

“Cultivating a Thriving Company Culture: Unleashing the Power of People,” with Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter. In her session, DeBoer explores the significance of company culture and its profound impact on organizational success.

“Building a Workforce for the Future,” with Kroger’s Chief People Officer Tim Massa. He will recap how the company creates “people champions” and how to create a framework for both associate and customer experiences.

“Purpose- and People-Driven,” with Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel. With moderator Garry Church of Inmar Intelligence, Buechel will share the grocer’s 10-year vision, "Growing with Purpose,” and how it will enhance the store experience, propel team member growth and help the company serve its customers in new and exciting ways.

“Waste is Only Waste If You Waste It’,” with Suzanne Long, chief sustainability and transformation officer at Albertsons Cos. She and Nicholas Bertram, president and CEO of Flashfood, will discuss how grocers are reaching their waste reduction goals and will underscore the power of synergy between driving sustainability and improving business performance.

“A New ESG Roadmap for Grocers” with Upshop CEO Shamus Hines, Hy-Vee’s SVP, Government Relations & Corporate Compliance Stacey Hines, and Save A Lot’s Chief Digital and Information Officer Jennifer Hopper. The trio will detail the hottest ESG trends in grocery now and the most innovative ways to meet those goals in a way that helps ensure long-term business viability.