Grocery Impact Is Your Time to Shine

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and no, I’m not talking about the holidays.

Progressive Grocer is getting ready to host hundreds of leaders from across the grocery industry in November at Grocery Impact, our annual gathering where everyone can put aside worries about labor shortages, macroeconomic conditions and consumer behavior, and spend some time exchanging ideas, celebrating successes and building relationships.

Unlike other industry events that seem overwhelmingly large, impersonal and focused on exhibit halls, Grocery Impact aims to be a beacon of light: An event where grocery leaders have a chance to inspire, guide, empower and bring hope to others who are passionate about this essential industry.

Grocery Impact (previously named Grocery Industry Week) will be held Nov. 7-9, at the gorgeous Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, in Orlando, Fla., and I invite you to attend our celebration of achievement, empowerment and community impact in grocery.

“We are passionate about the grocery community. That’s why we have reimagined our annual event to be bigger and better than ever, with an amazing roster of must-attend sessions and activities,” says Paula Lashinsky, SVP-group publisher for the U.S. Grocery & Convenience Group at EnsembleIQ, PG’s parent company. “With the theme ‘The Power of People,’ the event focuses on new leadership strategies for an industry undergoing tremendous transformation.”

This year, PG has a stellar slate of disruptors, innovators, pacesetters and leaders in grocery scheduled to attend and speak at Grocery Impact, including:

John Ruane, president of The Giant Co.

Hanneke Faber, president of the food business at Unilever

Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter

Brad Brookshire, CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.

Russel Zwanka, food marketing program chief at Western Michigan University

Tim Massa, chief people officer of Kroger

LaTonya King, DEI chief of Food Lion

Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market

Claire Wyatt, VP of business strategy/marketing at Albertsons Media Collective

Donna Tweeten, president of Hy-Vee

Suzanne Long, chief sustainability officer of Albertsons

Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods

Mindy Sherwood, head of the Walmart business at Procter & Gamble

And so many more speakers from Kroger, Meijer, Lidl, Giant Eagle and others.

First-day sessions will focus on innovation and how to feed, nurture and grow the next generation of leaders in the grocery industry. Second-day sessions will focus on hot topics such as technology, retail media and automation, and how some companies are redesigning their business models through purpose-driven initiatives that create value for customers and associates. Third-day sessions will feature top diverse leaders of the industry discussing talent sustainability, mobility, career growth, pay equity, and new drivers of culture, engagement and retention across the grocery industry.

Plus, the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) celebration, now in its 17th year, will bring more than 400 winners together to discuss the important issues facing women in the industry, and the Top Women in Grocery Awards Gala during Grocery Impact is the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry. Top Women in Grocery award recipients represent all levels of the industry in the retailer and supplier communities. Grocery Impact will also include the GenNext Awards celebration, featuring under-40 innovators, disruptors and difference-makers who are positively influencing their colleagues, their organizations and the industry as a whole.

Be a beacon of light in this vital industry. Be part of an invitation-only group of grocery’s top decision-makers and request an invitation to Grocery Impact today.