Top Women to Discuss Private Label at Grocery Impact

Private label is a hot property these days, but what are the best ways to market own brands to female consumers? At a general session slated to take place during Progressive Grocer’s reimagined Grocery Impact Event this November in Orlando, Fla., three seasoned private label leaders – and 2023 Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) honorees – will speak about trends in this fast-growing space and offer workable approaches to make such products more attractive to women. Own Brands Innovation Manager Catherine Misour and VP of Own Brands Kasey Sheffer, both of Giant Eagle, and Alison Gregas, director of private brands at Weis Markets will take part in what promises to be a lively, informative session.

In her role as own brands innovation manager at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, Misour uses both her creative mind and analytical proficiency to create hundreds of differentiated private label products spanning all retail grocery categories via seasonal programs, brand expansions and blue-sky concepts. With five-plus years in the private label industry and a master’s degree in food science from Cornell University, Misour has carved a tenacious path in innovation, on which she hopes to inspire the future of grocery as we know it.

Her passion for food began at a young age and continues to drive her curiosity in seeking out the latest trends. When she’s not checking out the new neighborhood coffee shop, she’s busy eating her way through seasonal menus and finding the hottest trends via social media.