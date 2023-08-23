Progressive Grocer Welcomes Albertsons’ Sustainability Chief to Grocery Impact Event

In her appearance at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., this November, Albertsons Cos. Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer Suzanne Long will discuss the ambitious goals the grocer has set when it comes to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities, as well as how the supermarket chain aims to tackle those goals, the challenges it sees ahead, and what investors and consumers can expect in terms of transparency in regard to the company’s sustainability progress. Long will speak from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the General Session on Nov. 8.

In the course of her career at Albertsons, Long led the integrations of Supervalu, Safeway, A&P, United and Haggen, including the conversion of all corporate functions, about 1,000 stores, 12 distribution centers and 13 division offices; delivered $500 million in cost savings over a three-year timeframe; and optimized about $13 billion in annual spend to deliver $300 million in savings over three years, among other notable accomplishments. In 2020, Long was asked to lead the development of the company’s ESG strategy and capabilities. As the company’s first chief sustainability and transformation officer, she is responsible for driving both ESG and associate engagement strategies across the enterprise.

Among her many industry recognitions, Long has been a Progressive Grocer Top Woman in Grocery an impressive five times (2014, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2023) and will be inducted into the Top Women in Grocery Hall of Fame this year.

In addition to Long, Progressive Grocer’s reimagined Grocery Impact event features a stellar lineup of presenters. Other confirmed speakers include Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market; Brad Brookshire, CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.; and Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods. Throughout the three-day event, leaders from Kroger, Lidl, Hy-Vee, Harris Teeter and other leading grocery businesses will also share their secrets to transformation, operating models and how to navigate the ups and downs of a hyper-competitive market.

Another hallmark of Progressive Grocer’s marquee event is the celebration of this year’s winners of the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) and GenNext awards.