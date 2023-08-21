Target Launches Exclusive Line of Baby, Toddler Foods

Target Corp. is expanding its No. 1 owned food brand with the addition of wholesome, affordable food items made exclusively for babies and toddlers. Most Good & Gather Baby and Good & Gather Toddler items are less than $5 and include a unique variety of ingredient combinations, such as strawberries and beets, and apples, cinnamon and spinach.

Products include teething wafers, snack bars, organic freeze-dried yogurt bites and more, each made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Target’s team of food and culinary scientists worked to craft recipes that take into account the tastes and textures that little ones love, and all items are backed by a money-back guarantee.

“For generations, parents have turned to Target to help them care for their children — and I’m excited that we’re building on that legacy in food and beverage with the launch of Good & Gather Baby and Good & Gather Toddler,” said Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer at Target. “For little ones, these products are delicious. And parents will love that they are made with quality ingredients, are incredibly affordable and are designed with the developmental stages of their babies and toddlers in mind.”

While Target reported a mixed second quarter earlier this month, its grocery categories proved hardy. Growth in food and beverage and essentials and beauty partially offset declines in discretionary categories, the company shared. The retailer also had strong seasonal assortments for Mother’s Day and the Fourth of July, and launched more than 100 private label Good & Gather products for the summer season.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.