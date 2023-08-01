Advertisement
08/01/2023

Target Elevates Breakfast With Ghetto Gastro

Bronx-based culinary collective is on a mission to turn the morning into a day-defining food moment
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Ghetto Gastro
Ghetto Gastro founders Jon Gray, Lester Walker and Pierre Serrao are bringing their inspiring take on the morning meal to Target through an exclusive collection of bold-flavored breakfast offerings.

Target Corp. has officially debuted Ghetto Gastro’s new bold-flavored breakfast offerings. The Black-owned, New York-based culinary collective is bringing its inspiring take on morning meals to the mass retailer through an exclusive collection that includes Sweet Potato Pancake & Waffle MixSpicy Maple SyrupChocolate Raspberry Toaster Pastries and more, all under $10.

Born in the Bronx, Ghetto Gastro consists of a group of food enthusiasts and thought leaders that utilize food as a tool to tell stories about where their come from and the culture that inspires them, mainly merging the cooking traditions of Black, Brown and Asian populations. According to Founders Jon GrayLester Walker and Pierre Serrao, the intention behind the name “Ghetto Gastro”is to take the idea of where their from to reinvent the vernacular. “Similar to hip-hop, taking disparate ideas and sampling culture to form an ethos,” they said. “To us, ‘ghetto’ represents resilience, innovation and creativity — it means home; and the ‘gastro’ signifies our intention to revolutionize your palate in thoughtful ways.”

Ghetto Gastro’s new breakfast collection at Target aims to revolutionize consumers' first meal into a day-defining, must-have moment, intentionally choosing pantry staples that the group felt needed a fresh perspective and some excitement. The nine flavor-forward health-conscious products consists of toaster pastries available in strawberry, chocolate raspberry, maple apple cinnamon, and peanut butter and jelly varieties; pancake and waffle mixes available in original, sweet potato and strawberry varieties; and maple cider syrup and spicy maple syrup.

Ghetto Gastro Target
Ghetto Gastro aims to push the envelope by turning that first meal into a day-defining, must-have moment.

The exclusive breakfast collection can also be used in creative ways throughout the day. For example, Ghetto Gastro’s founders suggest toasting their pastries for a midday treat or eating them out of the pack for an on-the-go snack. The original pancake mix can be topped with land caviar (slang for tonburi, an edible Japanese seed), crème fraîche, chives and the group’s maple cider syrup. For a late-night fix or a savory option, consumers can pair the sweet potato mix with smoked sorghum butter, crispy cauliflower and Ghetto Gastro’s spicy maple syrup.

Ghetto Gastro’s staples are available in select Target stores and Target.com, as well as through its free same-day services. Prices start at $5.99, with all products under $10.

Additionally, the collective launched an updated kitchen electrics collection with Crux, part of the Made By Gather portfolio of kitchenware brands, in June exclusively at Target.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.

