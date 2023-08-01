Target Elevates Breakfast With Ghetto Gastro

Target Corp. has officially debuted Ghetto Gastro’s new bold-flavored breakfast offerings. The Black-owned, New York-based culinary collective is bringing its inspiring take on morning meals to the mass retailer through an exclusive collection that includes Sweet Potato Pancake & Waffle Mix, Spicy Maple Syrup, Chocolate Raspberry Toaster Pastries and more, all under $10.

Born in the Bronx, Ghetto Gastro consists of a group of food enthusiasts and thought leaders that utilize food as a tool to tell stories about where their come from and the culture that inspires them, mainly merging the cooking traditions of Black, Brown and Asian populations. According to Founders Jon Gray, Lester Walker and Pierre Serrao, the intention behind the name “Ghetto Gastro”is to take the idea of where their from to reinvent the vernacular. “Similar to hip-hop, taking disparate ideas and sampling culture to form an ethos,” they said. “To us, ‘ghetto’ represents resilience, innovation and creativity — it means home; and the ‘gastro’ signifies our intention to revolutionize your palate in thoughtful ways.”

Ghetto Gastro’s new breakfast collection at Target aims to revolutionize consumers' first meal into a day-defining, must-have moment, intentionally choosing pantry staples that the group felt needed a fresh perspective and some excitement. The nine flavor-forward health-conscious products consists of toaster pastries available in strawberry, chocolate raspberry, maple apple cinnamon, and peanut butter and jelly varieties; pancake and waffle mixes available in original, sweet potato and strawberry varieties; and maple cider syrup and spicy maple syrup.