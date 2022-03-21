Blue Apron Adds Breakfast to Its Menu

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. continues to evolve as a meal solutions provider by expanding its menu choices to meet customer demand. Its latest addition is quick breakfast recipes. Available to order starting March 21, the options are part of Blue Apron’s Add-ons offerings, expanding the product line beyond appetizers, side dishes and desserts.

“In a recent survey, over 35% of customers who participated told us that they wanted to see breakfast recipes on our menu. They asked and we delivered,” said John Adler, VP of culinary at New York-based Blue Apron.

Designed to be ready in 15 minutes or less, the breakfast Add-ons recipes offer customers easy options for busy weekdays. They feature classic breakfast ingredients with an elevated twist.

“As we were designing these recipes, we wanted to go beyond the basics and explore multiple breakfast formats, from traditional to more indulgent options, while still offering interesting flavor combinations that our customers have come to expect from us,” continued Adler. “For example, our breakfast sandwiches include smoky cheese, spicy mayo, salty prosciutto and a pillowy potato bun, and our breakfast tacos combine melty, white cheddar cheese that perfectly balances the smoky heat from the chipotle sour cream.”

Recipes are available through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app on a rotating basis, and will include:

Fried Egg & Prosciutto Sandwiches with Smoked Gouda & Calabrian Mayo.

Cheesy Egg & Bell Pepper Tacos with Chipotle Sour Cream.

Buttermilk-Cornmeal Pancakes with Maple-Fig Syrup & Pistachios.

Creamy Spinach & Egg Sandwiches with Parmesan Cheese.

Sourdough French Toast with Cherry-Maple Syrup & Almonds.

Breakfast recipes will be available for delivery starting April 18.

“As a culinary team, we plan to continue to iterate on the breakfast options based on customer feedback,” added Adler. “We want to further expand the Add-ons category, along with our offerings as a whole, to continue to give customers the flexibility to make choices that better fit their lifestyle.”

The new breakfast recipes follows Blue Apron's expansion of its wellness offerings in January. The company's Wellness 360 program now includes such features as registered dietitian-approved recipes, wellness-driven partnerships, and options that enable consumers to discover the holistic benefits of cooking.

Meanwhile, the meal solutions provider recently released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, posting net revenue gains and improvements in average order values for yet another period when consumers spent more time preparing and eating meals at home.

For the year, the company bolstered its net revenue by 2% over 2020, moving to $470.4 million from $460.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was a loss of $39.2 million, a decline the company attributed to its fourth quarter investments in growth strategies.

Although net revenue declined in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, average value orders in that time rose to $63.78, the highest level since Blue Apron began tracking the metric in 2015. Stacked against the pre-pandemic year of 2019, net revenue in fourth quarter was up by 13%.