Blue Apron Adds to Wellness Offerings

New York-based meal delivery kit service Blue Apron is ushering in the New Year with more offerings in its holistic Wellness 360 program, which espouses a “Cook Well. Live Well” philosophy.

The Wellness 360 program includes such features as registered dietitian-approved recipes, wellness-driven partnerships, and options that enable consumers to discover the holistic benefits of cooking, among them a Wellness Heat & Eat offering, Wellness Meal Prep Bundles and Wellness Add-Ons.

Based on a multidimensional approach and five key pillars – relationship, mental, emotional, physical and financial health – the program now provides more recipes than ever, with as many as seven choices available each week, including such nutritionally dense ingredients as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

Blue Apron’s Wellness menu gives customers a variety of options and the ability to make decisions to meet their personal nutritional goals. Weekly Wellness options are as follows:

Four Wellness recipes on the Two-Serving Core menu, featuring nutritionally dense ingredients.

One Wellness Meal Prep Bundle, eight servings of ready-to-go meals focusing on whole grains, lean proteins and fresh produce.

One Wellness Heat & Eat option, a nutritious ready-to-eat option ready in five minutes or less for on-the-go consumers.

A Wellness Add-on most weeks, designed with holistic health in mind.

The Two-Serving Signature Menu serves two, with prices starting at $8.99 per serving. Recipes include Sheet Pan Italian Pork Roast, Harissa-Honey Chicken & Couscous Skillet and vegetarian options like Creamy Tomato Banza Chickpea Pasta.

Wellness Meal Prep Bundles serve eight, with pricing at $71.92. Bundles are Pork & Chicken, featuring tricolor quinoa; Chicken & Salmon, featuring fresh seasonal produce and tahini-date syrup; and Chicken & Pork, featuring a gochujang-honey sauce and lean proteins paired with nutrient-dense vegetables and whole grains.

Wellness Heat & Eat options cost $8.99 per two servings or $9.99 per four servings, with three recipes offered on a rotating basis starting the week of Jan. 10.

Wellness Add-ons serve two to four and cost $10.99, with one Wellness Add-on available each week to subscribers.