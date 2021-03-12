Alexa to the Rescue at Mealtime?

Consumers who want an extra hand in the kitchen at least have a new voice that can help them with meal prep. Blue Apron announced that its recipes are now available with Amazon Alexa, allowing people with enabled devices to order and make two- and four-serving meals by interacting with the intelligent personal assistant.

According to information from Blue Apron, customers can prompt Alexa from their paired device and follow step-by-step instruction prompts for meal kits. They can also ask specific questions related to meal preparation, such as how to cut an onion or check the doneness of meat. Alexa users who have Echo Show devices can also receive meal kits by saying, “Alexa, what should I eat?” and then using a sent link to their mobile device to complete their Blue Apron order.

“We continue to add more product flexibility that addresses our customers’ diverse cooking interests and desire for unique flavors. Through this collaboration, Alexa customers in the United States can now prepare our delicious recipes in a new and convenient way,” said Dani Simpson, chief marketing officer for New York City-based Blue Apron. “This is just the start of our work with Alexa as we look forward to expanding this partnership in 2022.”

The recipe collaboration with Blue Apron is part of Alexa’s new “What to Eat” experience. Amazon introduced the personalized meal recommendation feature in November, which provides users with restaurant suggestions as well as recipe instructions, cooking Q&As and tips based on dietary restrictions or preferences. Earlier this year, Amazon rolled out the “What’s for Dinner” feature with personalized recipe ideas based on past purchases.

Blue Apron, for its part, is also expanding its offerings. The company reported that it plans to double its partnerships in 2022 and invest in brand and acquisition partners.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its wholly owned subsidiary, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, is No. 26 on PG's list.